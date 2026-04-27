High traffic on NTA site slows NEET UG admit card downloads

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday said some candidates attempting to download their NEET UG 2026 admit cards were encountering temporary access issues due to heavy traffic on the official portal, even as the agency maintained that the system remains operational.
In an advisory issued to candidates, the NTA said the surge in simultaneous logins had led to intermittent slowdowns, a situation it described as common during peak demand. It, however, pointed out that more than 11 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards out of the total 22.79 lakh registered applicants, indicating that access is proceeding despite brief disruptions.
Seeking to ease concerns, the agency outlined a set of basic troubleshooting steps for candidates still unable to access their hall tickets. These include clearing browser cache and cookies, attempting the download through incognito or private browsing mode, switching to alternative browsers such as Chrome or Firefox, and retrying after some time with a stable internet connection.
The agency said assistance remains available for those facing persistent issues. “Candidates who continue to experience difficulty may reach out to the helpline or write to us with their application number. We are available to support them,” it said.
With the examination drawing closer, the NTA urged candidates to remain composed and focused on their preparation, stressing that the technical issues are being addressed and access is gradually stabilising.