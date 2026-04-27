High traffic on NTA site slows NEET UG admit card downloads

Seeking to ease concerns, the agency outlined a set of basic troubleshooting steps for candidates still unable to access their hall tickets. These include clearing browser cache and cookies, attempting the download through incognito or private browsing mode, switching to alternative browsers such as Chrome or Firefox, and retrying after some time with a stable internet connection.

The agency said assistance remains available for those facing persistent issues. “Candidates who continue to experience difficulty may reach out to the helpline or write to us with their application number. We are available to support them,” it said.

With the examination drawing closer, the NTA urged candidates to remain composed and focused on their preparation, stressing that the technical issues are being addressed and access is gradually stabilising.