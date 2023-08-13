High tides fill up moats in Shore temple

CHENGALPATTU: Tourists, who visited Mahabalipuram over the week, were overjoyed to see the rising water levels in the moat canal surrounding the famous Shore Temple in the heritage town.

A UNESCO-certified monument, the Shore Temple boasts a large moat around it that was used for trade purposes in the ancient ages.

The Pallava kings who built the temple also constructed a well for water needs to perform pooja for the deities in the temple.

The well is constructed in such a manner that varying sea level has an impact on the water level of the well too.

Accordingly, the water surges in the well during high tide and recedes during low tide.

The water levels in the well have risen considerably over the past few days bringing cheer to the tourists who have been asking questions about the construction style.