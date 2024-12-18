High security in Coimbatore during 1998 blasts mastermind Basha’s funeral procession

COIMBATORE: The body of SA Basha (84), the mastermind behind the 1998 serial bomb blast in Coimbatore that claimed 58 lives was taken on procession amidst tight police security on Tuesday.

A life convict in the serial bombings that left more than 200 injured, Basha, who was on parole, died due to age-related illness on Monday evening, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

His body was taken on a funeral procession from his son Siddique Ali's residence at Rose Garden in Ukkadam to Hyder Ali Tippu Sultan Sunnath Jamaath Masjid in Flower Market for final rites.

More than 5,000 police personnel were deployed as part of a security measure to prevent any untoward incident. Al Umma, an outfit founded by Basha was banned after he perpetrated the bombings to kill BJP leader LK Advani, who visited Coimbatore for election campaign.

Seeman pays tributes to Basha, seeks release of prisoners

Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman, who paid tributes to Basha, demanded the State government release prisoners languishing in jail for more than ten years.

Addressing the media, the NTK leader made a veiled attack on DMK, saying those who promised the release of Muslim prisoners before polls, failed to fulfil it after coming to power.

“The State government has enacted laws to release convicts, who have completed ten years of imprisonment. It was under this clause, that those convicted under DMK former minister T Kiruttinan’s murder were released. However, the Muslim and Rajiv Gandhi murder case convicts were denied such privilege. Our last resort is to hold protests,” he said.

Further Seeman said that rather than the provisions of law; they should be released based on humanity as it’s not proper to torture them in jail even after 25 years.

“The only agenda of DMK is to hate Muslims. As the Governor wouldn’t grant their release, the elected government could hold talks after setting these prisoners free,” he said.

Further, U Thaniyarasu of Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaingar Peravai and P Abdul Samad, general secretary of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi also paid their tributes to Basha.