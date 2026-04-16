High-performing zone: Southern Railway tops key passenger metrics in FY26

Passenger revenue from originating services stood at Rs 8,271.47 crore in 2025-26, up from Rs 7,435.69 crore the previous year, marking a 9.8% increase.

The zone added Rs 735.78 crore in additional revenue during the year.

Special trains saw strong utilisation, with an average of 1,312 passengers per trip, higher than the national average of 894. Southern Railway operated 229 special trains covering 2,513 trips and carried 32.97 lakh passengers during the year.