High-performing zone: Southern Railway tops key passenger metrics in FY26

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway recorded higher passenger revenue, occupancy and ticketing utilisation in 2025-26, emerging among the top-performing zones across multiple service indicators.
Passenger revenue from originating services stood at Rs 8,271.47 crore in 2025-26, up from Rs 7,435.69 crore the previous year, marking a 9.8% increase.
The zone added Rs 735.78 crore in additional revenue during the year.
Special trains saw strong utilisation, with an average of 1,312 passengers per trip, higher than the national average of 894. Southern Railway operated 229 special trains covering 2,513 trips and carried 32.97 lakh passengers during the year.
Occupancy levels also remained high. About 96% of reserved trains recorded occupancy above 75%, compared to the all-India average of 87%. Of 2.6 lakh train trips operated, around 2.49 lakh trips ran with occupancy in the 75-100% range.
Six trains from the zone featured among the top 10 most occupied services in the country.
Tatkal ticketing also saw high utilisation. More than 75% of tatkal berths were filled in 92% of trains, compared to a national average of 71%. Revenue from tatkal bookings stood at Rs 267.05 crore, slightly above the estimated earning potential of Rs 263.96 crore. Premium tatkal bookings contributed Rs 594.36 crore, accounting for 18.63% of that across the Indian Railways.
The zone also reported higher use of current booking to fill vacant berths. Around 5.8 million vacant seats were converted into nearly 9.8 million passenger journeys, resulting in a utilisation rate of about 170%.
The Southern Railway recorded the highest occupancy levels nationally in Vande Bharat services. The Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Central service reported an end-to-end occupancy of 187.78%, while three other trains from the zone also featured in the top 10.
Rs 8,271.47 cr passenger revenue
Rs 735.78 cr additional revenue
1,312 passengers per trip (nat’l avg: 894)
229 special trains - 2,513 trips - 32.97 lakh passengers
96% reserved trains had occupancy above 75%
6 trains among the top 10 most-occupied services
Vande Bharat services record highest occupancy nationally
Over 75% tatkal berths filled in 92% of trains
Rs 267.05 cr earned from tatkal bookings