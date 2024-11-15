High-level edu panel to review 14 key areas in TN govt-run universities

CHENNAI: More than 10 key areas and activities, including the implementation of flagship government schemes, have been identified for review at state-run universities by a newly formed committee of high-level authorities in the Higher Education Department.

Sources from the University of Madras said Higher Education Department secretary K Gopal and the vice-chancellor’s convener committee, comprising Directorate of Technical Education authority and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Madras professors, has proposed a series of visits to various universities for the exercise.

Quoting an internal notification, a senior professor of the University of Madras, seeking anonymity, told DT Next, “these visits aim to facilitate discussions with vice-chancellors and convener committee members on the implementation of flagship schemes as well as address other key operational concerns”. He said as many as 14 key areas have been identified for review, and the universities will share detailed plans for initiating and expanding help desk services.

“Similarly, there would be an interaction with the anti-drug club members about their activities on campus,” he said, adding the institutions will also provide an overview of campus sustainability and beautification efforts as a part of green campaigns.

The professor said other key review areas include incubator status, hostel facilities, interaction with faculty on current activities, innovations, outcomes and outreach efforts.

“During the panel visit, management institutions will prepare a brief on court cases, particularly those involving government as respondent or cases affecting recruitment and promotions along with audit issues besides staff grievances,” he said, adding universities also update about efforts in coordinating with collegiate education, technical education, the TN Skill Development Corporation (Naan Mudhalvan scheme) and district authorities to address operational issues.

He said universities will also share updates on ongoing and pending construction projects, including hostels and other facilities. “Institutions will also be instructed to ensure the recruitment process proceeds without delays.”