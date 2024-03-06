High-level committee formed to check building violations

CHENNAI: Following the prodding from Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the state municipal administration and water supply department has formed a high-level committees for all the districts under the district collectors to check and take action against unauthorized constructions.

As per a government order dated March 1, the high-level committees are formed as per a proposal from the Director of Municipal Administration. The committees will function under district collectors of respective districts. Commissioner of Police (within the limit of municipal corporation), Superintendent of Police (for other urban local bodies), Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning, Regional Director of Municipal Administration, Revenue Divisional Officer/Sub Collector, one independent officer in the cadre of deputy collector from the revenue department, assistant director of Town Panchayat and Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will act as members.

Commissioner of Corporation or Commissioner of the Municipality or Executive officer of Town Panchayat concerned will function as member as well as convener.

The court had observed that stringent action to be taken against unauthorized constructions in the patta lands, and unauthorized constructions in the government lands or local body or other departments. Actions have been ordered against deviated constructions as well as buildings that have been converted as commercial or religious institutions even though permissions were given for residential purposes.

The government order says that the committees will prepare urban local bodies level action plans for removal of violated buildings as well as to monitor and prevent violations.

"The committee shall monitor the inspection of violated buildings, service of the notices for further enforcement proceedings, the mode of service of notices, issuance of demolition and lock and seal order, maintenance of registers and submission of monthly reports to the chairperson," the order said.

The committee will meet once in a month and submit monthly reports to the government.