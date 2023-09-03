High-level AIADMK meeting postponed to September 10, announces EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the proposed high-level meeting organised at the party headquarters here on September 4, has been postponed to September 10.

Though there was no official confirmation about rason for the postponement, the AIADMK, in its release, said that all the former ministers, MLAs, party district secretaries and senior functionaries were asked to attend the gathering without fail.