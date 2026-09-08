High in decibel, low on data, AIADMK mocks CM Vijay's speech

In a social media post, the AIADMK IT Wing alleged that the Chief Minister spoke loudly without presenting data or substantive answers to questions on the State’s law-and-order situation. It also accused him of deviating from the issues that should have been addressed during the debate on the police department’s grant requests and of delivering a political speech instead.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, the IT Wing compared his speech to the spoof film Tamizh Padam, starring actor Mirchi Shiva, saying it was high on noise and drama.