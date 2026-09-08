High in decibel, low on data, AIADMK mocks CM Vijay's speech

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s speech in the Assembly during the debate on the demands for grants for the Home Department, describing it as “loud without content” and accusing him of avoiding data on law and order.
In a social media post, the AIADMK IT Wing alleged that the Chief Minister spoke loudly without presenting data or substantive answers to questions on the State’s law-and-order situation. It also accused him of deviating from the issues that should have been addressed during the debate on the police department’s grant requests and of delivering a political speech instead.
Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, the IT Wing compared his speech to the spoof film Tamizh Padam, starring actor Mirchi Shiva, saying it was high on noise and drama.
It further remarked that if a “Best Loudspeaker Award” were given for speeches, the Chief Minister’s speech in the Assembly on Monday would deserve it.
The opposition party also alleged that Vijay had failed to answer questions on law and order with supporting statistics.
Meanwhile, AIADMK whip Agri. Krishnamurthy asserted in the Assembly that the AIADMK was not a party that depended on others, but one that led on its own strength. He warned that the party would not remain silent if anyone made negative comments against the AIADMK.