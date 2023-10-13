High drama as court officials lay seige to Vellore Collector’s car

VELLORE: The Collectorate witnessed high drama when Vellore court officials arrived to impound Collector’s official car for non-payment of payment to 19 persons who provided land for Tangedco in 2013, on Thursday.

Lawyer M Kuppiah told DT Next that a total of 200 acres of land in Kuppreddithangal hamlet of Ilayanallur village in Katpadi taluk was taken for setting up power stations by both Tangedco and the Union government’s Powergrid Corporation in 2013.

“While Powergrid paid up for the 120 acres it took possession, Tangedco paid only Rs 1,500 per acre resulting in 19 of the affected moving court which in 2013 granted them the increased amount of Rs 5,000 per acre.”

However, despite repeated visits the district administration dragged its feet on payment resulting in the aggrieved landgivers getting a court order to impound a total of six cars including two each of the Collector, Vellore RDO, and the Tangedco CE at Katpadi.

When court officials arrived at the Collectorate, driver of the Collector’s VIP vehicle tried to drive away, but was blocked. The move was to tow the car using a JCB as no officials from the Collectorate turned up to negotiate with officials of the court.

Meanwhile, the HS (Huzur Sirashtadar – office manager in English) Balaji and tahsildar Balaji arrived and explained to court officials that the government has passed the GO for Rs 3.63 crore and that the money would be paid soon.

However, Kuppiah said impounding the vehicles was related to only one case. Aruna the victim who was present said, “Officials had been dragging their feet over payment giving excuses on two earlier occasions.” K Gopi another victim reiterated the same.

Finally, Kuppiah sent his junior to meet Collector P Kumaravel Pandian with the demand that the latter give in writing that the money would be paid in 15 working days. Court officials, however, left accepting the Collector’s oral assurance as he said he would land in trouble if he gave a written assurance.