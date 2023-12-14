High drama as civic officials attempt to evict encroachment at Azhagi Kulam

TIRUCHY: High drama prevailed at Burma bazaar in Thanjavur on Wednesday when the Corporation staff came to evict the encroachments and the vendors staged a protest opposing the decision, had opposed the decision and staged a protest.

It is said, in order to ensure livelihood to the Burma refugees, the then State government in 1989 allowed them to run shops at the present location.

Presently there are as many as 106 shops doing business and they have been paying tax ranging between Rs 10,000 and 12,000 annually to the revenue department apart from the taxes to the Corporation.

Against such a backdrop, the civic administration recently made an announcement that several shops in the location are in the major outlet of Azhagi Kulam and asked the vendors to vacate the shops.

On Wednesday the civic officials who came to the spot with earth movers to evict the encroached shops were objected to do so by the vendors, who were protesting.

The vendors said that they had been running the shops for the past 36 years with proper payment of taxes and the civic body’s decision would affect their livelihood.

On information the revenue officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating vendors.

Later, the vendors agreed to vacate the shops if the civic body allows them to establish outlets at Anna Statue roundabout.

The officials assured to pass the information to the civic administration. Subsequently, the earth movers and lorries were withdrawn and the protest was withdrawn.