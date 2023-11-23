High Court’s Madurai bench grants conditional bail to Varichiyur Selvam

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Varichiyur Selvam. The petitioner K Selvaraj alias Varichiyur Selvam of Madurai stated that he was arrested by the Villur police on September 18 on baseless charges in the ‘man-missing’ case reported on September 15. The man-missing case was later altered by the police on September 17 and invoked Sections 120 (B), 364, 302, and 201 of IPC.

The petitioner expressed his readiness to furnish sufficient surety for his release on bail and was ready to abide by any condition. Meanwhile, the State government counsel raised objection to any grant of bail to the petitioner citing that the case being investigated by the Ottapidaram police would be affected if the petitioner was let out on bail.

Justice V Sivagnanam, after hearing, granted the petitioner bail on the condition that he must appear before the Ottapidaram police once a month.