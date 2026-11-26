CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the commissioners of the Greater Chennai Corporation and Greater Chennai Police, along with the Chennai district Collector, to appear before it on December 1 in a contempt petition filed by Nochikuppam residents alleging non-compliance with its earlier directions to remove encroachments and ensure free flow of traffic on Loop Road.
In 2023, the court had initiated suo motu proceedings over encroachments on Loop Road and its surrounding areas near the fish market at Light House, Foreshore Estate (Pattinapakkam). Fishermen had allegedly occupied portions of the road by setting up temporary fish stalls, placing structures and keeping ice boxes along the roadside. Customers parking their vehicles on the road further disrupted traffic, particularly during peak hours.
Following repeated directions from the court, the city Corporation constructed a new fish market alongside Loop Road.
During the subsequent proceedings, the Additional Advocates General appearing for the corporation submitted that all 356 shops in the new market had been allotted to fish sellers and that none had been permitted to operate on Loop Road.
They also assured the court that the road would be regulated with the assistance of the traffic police to prevent encroachments along the stretch from Light House to Foreshore Estate, connecting Santhome High Road. Any fresh temporary or semi-permanent encroachments by hawkers would be removed immediately, they submitted.
Based on these assurances, the High Court closed the suo motu writ petition in 2025, directing the corporation and city police to ensure uninterrupted traffic movement along the entire stretch of Loop Road.
However, Nochikuppam residents subsequently moved the court, alleging that the authorities had failed to implement its directions and seeking contempt action for wilful disobedience.
Hearing the petition, a division bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandra and Shamim Ahmed directed the three officials to appear before it on December 1.