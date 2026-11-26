In 2023, the court had initiated suo motu proceedings over encroachments on Loop Road and its surrounding areas near the fish market at Light House, Foreshore Estate (Pattinapakkam). Fishermen had allegedly occupied portions of the road by setting up temporary fish stalls, placing structures and keeping ice boxes along the roadside. Customers parking their vehicles on the road further disrupted traffic, particularly during peak hours.

Following repeated directions from the court, the city Corporation constructed a new fish market alongside Loop Road.

During the subsequent proceedings, the Additional Advocates General appearing for the corporation submitted that all 356 shops in the new market had been allotted to fish sellers and that none had been permitted to operate on Loop Road.