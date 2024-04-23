High Court satisfied with arrangements

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for the conduct of the annual Chithirai festival in Madurai.

KK Ramesh in his public interest litigation petition sought a direction to the authorities to provide adequate police protection, drinking water, and other basic facilities, set up mobile medical services and mobile toilets, and form flying squads to check the Annadhanam food items given to the devotees during the Chithirai festival.

Another petitioner, GD Manikandan from Sivaganga sought directions for basic facilities and free darshan services for devotees during the festival.

During the previous hearing, the court directed authorities to create adequate facilities for devotees and recently, a judicial team inspected the arrangements made by the District Administration and the HR&CE Department.

The team visited the spot where Lord Kallazhagar descends into Vaigai river in the early hours of Tuesday as well as the surrounding area.

The state government counsel had also submitted a report on the arrangements.

A division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice G Arul Murugan in the order said as far as Lord Kallazhagar descending into the river is concerned, it is a small place and just adjacent to this place, water flow in the Vaigai river was found. Hence, the place could not be further extended to allow more devotees in the name of the Kattalaidharar, Upayatharar, Mandagapaditharar as well as VIPs.

Therefore, the authorities, especially police authorities, must be strict in the pass and badge system for a total of 2,400 people alone in the reserved enclosure.