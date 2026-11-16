High Court directs Tirunelveli officials to act against illegal quarrying after drone survey

The petitioner further contended that a drone survey earlier scheduled for June 29, 2026, could not be conducted as the quarry operator did not turn up despite being served notice.

When the petition came up for hearing before the Division Bench, the state government informed the court that it had conducted drone surveys covering all the quarries in Kumbikulam village. However, as the proprietor of Mars Mining was not present during the exercise, a separate drone survey was conducted to study his quarry, and the report for the same is awaited.

Recording the submission, the Division Bench directed the Tirunelveli district authorities to take necessary action against illegal quarrying in the subject property upon receipt of the drone survey report and file an action-taken report before the court on or before November 26.