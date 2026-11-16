High Court directs Tirunelveli officials to act against illegal quarrying after drone survey

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tirunelveli district authorities to take necessary action against alleged illegal quarrying at Kumbikulam village in Radhapuram taluk after receiving the drone survey report of a stone quarry operated by Mars Mining.
A Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan passed this direction on a petition filed by G Santhanakumar, a retired Sub-Inspector of Police and social and environmental activist, challenging the quarry permission granted to G Gnanachandran, proprietor of the firm Mars Mining.
The petitioner alleged that the quarry operator had exceeded the permitted boundaries and extracted more than five lakh tonnes of gravel sand and four lakh tonnes of rough stone, causing huge losses to the government exchequer. He also alleged that the firm used forged trip chits to transport the illegally quarried stones. In connection with this, Aralvaimozhi police had registered a case in 2025 and seized the lorries carrying the stones, the plea stated.
The petitioner further contended that a drone survey earlier scheduled for June 29, 2026, could not be conducted as the quarry operator did not turn up despite being served notice.
When the petition came up for hearing before the Division Bench, the state government informed the court that it had conducted drone surveys covering all the quarries in Kumbikulam village. However, as the proprietor of Mars Mining was not present during the exercise, a separate drone survey was conducted to study his quarry, and the report for the same is awaited.
Recording the submission, the Division Bench directed the Tirunelveli district authorities to take necessary action against illegal quarrying in the subject property upon receipt of the drone survey report and file an action-taken report before the court on or before November 26.