High class treatment for patients in GH hailed

CHENGALPATTU: Ganesan, a resident of Chengalpattu worked as a welder and was the sole breadwinner until fate had other things in store for him and suffered a paralysis all of a sudden.

He lost sensation in both his legs which rendered him immobile. Luckily for him, doctors at the neurology department in the Chengalpattu Government Hospital were able to treat him and give him a second shot at life.

The district government hospital which was inaugurated in 1965 treats 3,000 patients on a daily basis and has a state-of-art neurology, cardiology, plastic surgery and anaesthesiology department.

Over 1,500 patients affected by paralysis get treated every year at the hospital and with the inauguration of the anaesthesiology department in 2021, patients have been gifted with a new lease of life. Similarly, doctors at the plastic surgery department helped Suresh who lost his thumb and index finger when he suffered an electric shock while working as an electrician in Dubai.

The surgical team took his toe and fixed it in the place of his thumb helping him do his daily chores with a lot of ease.

Hospital Dean Rajashree, Medical Superintendent Bhaskar and senior doctor Arasu on Tuesday felicitated the team of doctors in the neurology, cardiology, plastic surgery and anaesthesiology department and appreciated their efforts to give patients the highest standard of treatment.