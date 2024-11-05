High alert as many schools, college in Tiruchy receive bomb threats

CHENNAI: Several schools and a college in Tiruchy district received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting immediate action from authorities.

Bomb disposal experts were deployed to the premises of the affected institutions — Mahatma Gandhi Centenary Higher Secondary School, Rajaji Vidyalaya, Santhana Vidyalaya, Rajam Krishnamurthi Higher Secondary School, and Holy Cross Women's College.

As investigations are under way, no actual explosives have been found.

Incidents of bomb threats to schools and airports have been increasing manifold across the country. However, upon investigation by authorities, most of the threats turn out to be hoaxes.

Several educational institutions in Tiruchy district too have lately been receiving false bomb threats.