Hi-tech labs for 7,000 middle schools by next year

TIRUCHY: As part of efforts to expose students to technology, around 7,000 middle schools would get hi-tech labs and 20,000 primary schools across the state would get smart classes in the upcoming academic year, said the Director of Elementary School Education S Kannappan on Thursday.

After inspecting the ongoing schemes at a Corporation Primary School in Thanjavur Municipal Colony, Kannappan said, the department was keen in ensuring quality food served to students and officials have been asked to constantly monitor the food.

Informing that the government has been focusing on introducing the latest technology to the school students from early stages, hi-tech labs would be established in around 7,000 middle schools and smart classes in 20,000 primary schools across the state in the upcoming academic year, he assured.

Meanwhile, around 80,000 teachers from primary and middle schools across the State would be provided with tablets with internet connectivity.

“This will enable teachers to help students in improving their learning capabilities. The measure would also help students from rural areas to access quality education,” he said.