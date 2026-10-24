Hero Cycles wins bid to supply 5.32 lakh bicycles to TN class 11 students

According to media reports, the bicycles will be provided along with helmets and water bottles under a scheme implemented by the Directorate of Backward Classes Welfare.

What are the prices of bicycles?

Hero Cycles quoted Rs 7,235 per bicycle for boys and Rs 7,476 for girls, including taxes.

The total cost of procuring the bicycles at these rates is estimated at Rs 392 crore, against the budget allocation of Rs 277 crore for the scheme.