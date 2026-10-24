Hero Cycles wins bid to supply 5.32 lakh bicycles to TN class 11 students

According to media reports, the bicycles will be provided along with helmets and water bottles under a scheme implemented by the Directorate of Backward Classes Welfare.
Hero Cycles quoted Rs 7,235 per bicycle for boys and Rs 7,476 for girls, including taxes.
The total cost of procuring the bicycles at these rates is estimated at Rs 392 crore, against the budget allocation of Rs 277 crore for the scheme.
The total requirement is 5,32,388, of which 2,37,133 bicycles are meant for boys and 2,95,255 for girls.
The bicycles must comply with the IS 10613:2023 standard.
The company awarded the contract must manufacture the frames and forks itself.
The bicycles are to be supplied in Lilac Mist and Army Green colours.
The helmets must meet the IS 18808:2025 standard, while the water bottles must comply with IS 10910:1984.
The Tamil Nadu government's emblem must also be permanently marked on the bicycle frame.
Any defects reported within 30 days of delivery must be rectified promptly by the supplier through its service personnel.
The bicycles, helmets and water bottles must be delivered within 150 days of the purchase order.