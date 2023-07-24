Heritage sites set for fillip with multi-crore schemes

TIRUCHY: The magnificent Choleswarar temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram and ancient Sittannavasal Jain centre are getting a fillip with the Tamil Nadu government allocating over Rs 9 crore to augment facilities in and around the popular tourist attractions in central Tamil Nadu.



Tourists can expect better amenities by December as the state is set to revamp facilities to open up the historical, cultural glory of the past to the rest of the world and boost the tourism industry. The Tamil Nadu tourism minister K Ramachandran had recently announced a comprehensive tourism development proposal to build facilities at a cost of Rs 5 crores exclusively for Gangaikonda Cholapuram. Construction of a museum to display antiques and edutainment facilities is one of the plans as Gangaikonda Cholapuram which served as the capital of Cholas has archaeological significance.

Following the conquest of the Gangetic plains in 1023 AD Rajendra–I built a great city called Gangaikonda Cholapuram and a Shiva temple Gangaikonda Choleswarar and a lake Chola Gangam in commemoration of his victory. The Gangaikonda Choleswarar temple is the biggest temple constructed during the reign of Rajendra–I, now located in Ariyalur region. The place, the temple and the lake (Chola Gangam) are the living embodiments of the great exploits of the Tamils who unfurled the Chola‘s Tiger flag on the banks of the Ganges. He also shifted his capital from Thanjavur to this newly built town. From his period to the end of the Chola family rule in 1279 AD this city was the capital for the Chola empire, spanning 256 years.

While the significance of Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple is widely known across the world, the state government has mooted the plan to improve the basic amenities in the temple to further build on it. According to sources, two potential sites near the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, an ASI-protected monument, are under consideration for the development works. One site belongs to the HR&CE department while the other belongs to the local village panchayat. The site may house an archaeological museum apart from additional facilities for tourists.

“The immediate priority is to improve the basic amenities for tourists. The tourism department alone has planned to spend Rs 5 crores. Toilets, car parking facility, additional lights, e-vehicles and drinking water arrangements will be set-up by the end of December,” an official said. He added that once the proposed works get completed, the number of tourists would increase in Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple bringing it on par with the Big Temple, he added.

Meanwhile, a fund of Rs 4 crore has been allocated separately to improve facilities at the ancient Sittannavasal jain centre. It is poised to be developed into a tourism spot with all possible facilities for the tourists. According to historians, Sittanavasal village dates back to 1st century BC to 10th century AD when Jainism flourished in the locality. The Temple-cave initially dated to the period of Pallava king Mahendravarman I (580–630 AD) prior to his conversion from Jainism to Shaivism. However, an inscription attributes its renovation to a Pandyan king, probably Maran Sendan (654–670 AD) or Arikesari Maravarman (670–700 AD). The ‘Sramana beds’ on the hill top is attributed to the Jain era pilgrimage centre which lasted till the 9th century AD.

Once the ongoing developmental works get completed, it will be a show piece of Pudukkottai, said Kannan, a local archeological enthusiast. Long pending appeals to provide ample facilities are getting fulfilled now, he said.