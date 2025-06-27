Coalition govt in 2026, says Amit Shah of alliances

CHENNAI: The NDA, led by AIADMK, will emerge victorious in the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, paving the way for a coalition government that will mitigate the sufferings of the people, says BJP leader Amit Shah. On the Keezhadi controversy, the Union Home Minister clarified that it is a matter of pride not just for Tamil Nadu but for the entire country. But for the world to accept it, the evidence should be as per the international parameters. Excerpts from the interview:

Q: The Modi government has completed 11 years. What is the biggest achievement of the government, according to you?

A: PM Narendra Modi's model of achieving development along with poverty alleviation is an idea for the world to study. But according to me, the biggest achievement of Modi Ji is instilling confidence in the nation along with ensuring unprecedented development. In 2014, when the Modi government took office, the nation was shrouded in a range of problems. The banking sector was in shambles, the internal security was terrible, governance was in ruins, and India was counted among the Fragile Five due to policy paralysis. Today the just opposite scenario is visible. Bharat is among the top four largest economies and is hailed as the bright spot by global experts. The banking sector is roaring with profits; NPA has come down to 2.3% from a double-digit figure. On the internal security front, today we have the lowest rates of violence in the earlier identified terror hotspots like Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and the LWE-affected areas. The Modi government has recalibrated governance to serve the poor. As a result of transparent governance, today 26 crore people have been moved out of the BPL category, and more than 80 crore have benefited from welfare schemes, including housing, water, electricity, toilets and free LPG connections. Free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, 5 kg of free ration and free LPG connections are available. The historic development and welfare of the poor that could not be achieved in 70 years was made possible by Modi ji in just 11 years.

Q: However, the opposition has always been prompt to point out that mere GDP numbers do not mirror the real health of an economy...

A: Fine, then let us keep in abeyance the doubling of the GDP numbers from $2 trillion to $4.2 trillion for a moment. What about the meteoric rise of capital expenditure from Rs 1.9 lakh crore to Rs 10.5 lakh crore? Isn’t it also a milestone of growth? What about the almost doubling of per capita income from Rs 68,572 to Rs 133,488? The 143% jump in FDI? Dwindling of the average inflation rate from 10.1% to 4.6%? The surge in forex reserves by a double to $654 billion? Construction of 21.3 kilometres of highways per day? The fourfold expansion of metro rail to 1,000 km? Inclusion of over 55 crore people into the banking system? The direct-benefit transfers worth Rs 44 lakh crore? The gargantuan rise of the digital economy that occupies as much space as 50% of all global digital transactions? Truth stands on the sheer power of numbers; it does not need crutches.

Q: Atmanirbharta has been a flagship ambition of the Modi government. How does it fare in the present global winds?

A: We have gained complete self-reliance in a sector as crucial as defence. We manufactured defence products worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore and exported defence products worth Rs 21,000 crore. The target is to increase it to Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. We are now the second-largest exporter of mobile phones — from 26% of mobiles being domestically produced, it's jumped to over 99%. In 2014, only 20% of toys were manufactured indigenously, 40% of manufacturing units had shut down, and 20% of them were on the verge of shutting down.

Q: The country is about to undertake the delimitation exercise. The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution opposing it. How will you reassure the people of Tamil Nadu?

A: First, let’s understand what has actually happened regarding delimitation. Has any delimitation Act been introduced? Has any delimitation pattern been decided? Why is the DMK raising this issue now? It is because they want to divert the attention of the people of Tamil Nadu. They want to hide their corruption, the deteriorating law and order situation, and the internal disputes that have arisen due to promoting the party leader’s son. When the process of delimitation begins, we will hold consultations with everyone. And I have already said on the soil of Tamil Nadu that the Modi government will ensure that no injustice is done to Tamil Nadu.

Q: The Tamil Nadu government is accusing the Centre of giving insufficient funds...

A: In the growth of a state, both the Centre and the state have to play their parts. The DMK was a part of the earlier UPA government. In 10 years, their government released Rs 1.53 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu under the devolution grant. On the other hand, the NDA government released Rs 6.06 lakh crore in the last 11 years. This is three and a half times more than what the UPA released. Apart from that, we have released Rs 1.43 lakh crore for infrastructure development, of which Rs 63,000 crore was earmarked for roads, Rs 77,000 crore for railways, and Rs 3,500 crore for airport development. Apart from this, Rs 2,000 crore was released for AIIMS, Rs 2,145 crore for 11 medical colleges, and Rs 8,363 crore under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. More than 1,428 Jan Aushadhi Kendras were opened, and Rs 1.11 lakh crore was spent on the Har Ghar Jal program. As many as 12.84 lakh homes for the poor were built, and more than 10.35 lakh 'lakhpati didis' have been created. Recently, in Tiruchy, foundation stones were laid for projects worth Rs 20,000 crore by Modi ji. As far as our role in the development of Tamil Nadu is concerned, we are satisfied with what we have done. The poor law and order under the DMK rule have choked the development of the State and repelled big investments. The state government has failed to play its part.

Q: It's being said that you are trying to unite all the factions of the AIADMK. Since the election is around the corner, are you satisfied with the growth of the BJP?

A: I am not uniting anyone. It is related to their party, and they have to make the decisions. But I believe that the AIADMK and the BJP, I mean, the NDA parties are in a very strong position.

Q: Is it going to be a coalition government?

A: The NDA will certainly form the government, and the BJP will be part of it.

Q: Is BJP planning a campaign based on a narrative that the present government in the State is working against the interest of Hindus?

A: We need not make an issue here. If you speak against any ideology, you spontaneously antagonise people. We need not do anything. The people of Tamil Nadu will make them pay for their sins.

Q: Will TVK join the NDA?

A: There is still enough time for the election. Everything will be clear at the right time.

Q: How are you going to handle the Tamil Nadu election?

A: We have more than 20 state governments. All of them were formed by winning elections. In Tamil Nadu too, we will go to elections the same way.

Q: What will be your main political plank — the failure of the DMK government or the success of the Modi government?

A: Both. If you analyse the results of the Lok Sabha polls from the prism of the NDA, you will find that the NDA was winning.

Q: Who will be the chief minister candidate?

A: We will contest the election under the leadership of the AIADMK. The chief minister will be from the AIADMK.

Q: The DMK speaks of Dravidian politics, social justice, and autonomy. What is the BJP’s stance on these issues?

A: Our stance is clear. We've never opposed the vision of a prosperous Tamil Nadu. Never opposed the Tamil language and culture.

Q: The AIIMS in Madurai has not happened. DMK is raising this issue.

A: First of all, I want to ask the Chief Minister about the Madurai-Thoothukudi railway line for which 870 hectares of land was needed. Only 74 hectares could be acquired so far. They have to answer for whose fault the land could not be acquired. They could not acquire land even for the Coimbatore airport. On Madurai AIIMS, the delay has occurred due to the technicalities of the loan to be provided by JICA. But by 2026, the AIIMS will be functional. I want to ask them why, when in power for 10 years, they did not bring about these schemes. Why are they asking us questions? They were partners in the UPA government, Mr Balu and Mr Raja were ministers, why did they not think of opening an AIIMS then?

Q: Chief Minister MK Stalin has accused the Centre of trying to obliterate the ancient civilisation in Keezhadi. He has also said that archaeologist Ramakrishna’s report was rejected.

A: See, not just in Tamil Nadu. If an ancient civilisation is excavated in any part of the country, it is a matter of pride for the entire country. But the world will only accept it if there is evidence as per the international parameters. I hope the Tamil Nadu government will cooperate. Everyone is proud, and nobody has a problem.

Q: What is happening on the Kachchatheevu issue? Many are of the view that India should get it back.

A: Whatever is possible as per international practices should be done.

Q: Sir, you are running a campaign against narcotics and the drug mafia. Tamil Nadu is also reporting many cases of drug abuse...

A: Under DMK rule, not just drug abuse; liquor mafia, sand mafia... all are on the loose... at their peak. But law and order is a state subject. As far as NCB is concerned, we are trying to nab the cartels there. Drug abuse is a scourge for our youths, it ruins our young generation, and we are working towards its eradication. We have adopted a ruthless approach towards exterminating their network. The government has strengthened the institutional structure, empowered agencies, and made coordination seamless between them. A wide awareness campaign is also underway. In 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs created a four-level NCORD mechanism and formed a joint coordination committee. A high-level, dedicated task force was formed to stop drug trafficking through sea routes. Systems like the CAZAR Information Management System, NIDAAN, and the NCORD portal were developed. As a result, compared to the 2004-2014 period when drugs worth Rs 40,000 crore weighing 25 lakh kilograms were seized, the Modi government seized more than 1 crore kilograms of drugs worth Rs 1,50,000 crore between 2014 and 2025. To ensure seized drugs are not reused, the government started a large-scale campaign and destroyed 31.53 lakh kilograms of narcotics, which is 10 times more than what the previous UPA government did.

Q: With changing times, cyber challenges are increasing. As you mentioned, India is at the forefront of digital transactions in the world. What is the government doing to make the country secure from cyber crimes?

A: The Modi government has started a helpline number, 1930, which receives 60,000 phone calls daily. A total of 419 banks and financial intermediaries have joined this initiative. With their help, the government was able to return Rs 4,275 crore to 14 lakh 47 thousand people. The Modi government launched the Cyber Crime Portal in 2020. Since then, more than 65 lakh unique complaints have been lodged, 1.5 lakh FIRs have been registered, and the portal has been accessed over 20 crore times. The government has also formed the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and set up Cyber Forensic Training Labs in 33 states and Union Territories. The Cyber For Mitigation Centre (CFMC) helps victims of online fraud recover their money. Once you complain to CFMC, the fraudulent funds are frozen by the bank, and after verification, the money is returned to the victim.

Q: What is your view on Operation Sindoor?

A: Operation Sindoor highlighted three key strengths. Prime Minister Modi’s strong willpower, the striking capability of our armed forces, and the precise intelligence of our security agencies. Our forces executed every objective with precision. In the history of anti-terror operations, Operation Sindoor stands out as a model of excellence. The Modi government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. If anyone dares to attack us, we will respond with double the force. We are not like the Congress party, which would be easily intimidated.

Under Modi ji’s leadership, India can't remain silent against any act of aggression. We will respond to bullets with shells. India gave a strong and befitting reply to the Uri and Pulwama attacks through surgical strikes and airstrikes. When the Pahalgam incident happened, India went 100 kilometres inside Pakistan and destroyed the terrorist headquarters. We destroyed nine terrorist camps, including those in Muzaffarabad, Sialkot, Muridke, and Bahawalpur. Based on inputs from intelligence agencies, our forces carried out a highly precise, restrained, and patient operation, targeting only the terrorist headquarters in Pakistan. However, the Pakistani army took it as an attack on themselves and retaliated by targeting innocent Indian civilians. But India’s defence system successfully intercepted and neutralised every attack from Pakistan. In response, India destroyed Pakistan’s air bases and air defence systems. This was the first time India carried out a successful military operation against a nuclear-armed country. The Modi government’s policy is clear: India will not be intimidated by any nuclear threats.

Q: You have achieved a lot of success in the red corridor in eliminating naxalism, and you have promised that by 2026 India will be free from Left Wing Extremism. The other part of LWE is on campuses. How do you plan to tackle it?

A: I reiterate that we will erase Naxalism in India before March 31. In 11 years, the challenge has shrunk from 123 districts to just six. I am confident that by March 31, 2026, the entire country will be free of the Naxal menace. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have engineered a major shift in our strategy against Naxalism. Earlier, our approach was mostly defensive, confined to salvaging as much as we could from any onslaught. But we have made a major shift from defensive to offensive, taking the battle right into their hideouts, smoking them out of their gutters. By 2020, we began to choke off their supplies, slashing their supply stems of money, arms, and food. Establishing more than 600 camps and plugging security vacuums was a major stride. This not only enhanced the domination of our forces but also enabled our forces to conduct operations during the day and return safely by evening, significantly reducing casualties. The results are evident. There is a 52% decline in incidents of violence. From 16,463 cases during 2004-14 to 7,856 during 2014-25. The deaths of security personnel were reduced to 530 from 1,851, and the deaths of civilians from 4,766 to 1,523. In 2024 alone, 290 Naxalites were neutralised, 1,090 arrested, and 881 surrendered. Among the eliminated were 18 top Naxalite leaders. In 2025, as many as 226 Naxalites were eliminated; 418 were arrested, including 3 CCMs, and 896 surrendered. For the first time, a Naxal of the general secretary level, Baswaraj, was killed. Due to the anti-Naxal operations conducted by the security forces, regions once considered Naxal strongholds — such as Budha Pahad, Chakrabandha, Karregutta Hills, and Abujhmad — have now been freed from Naxal influence.

Q: Will Annamalai play an important role in the upcoming elections? You have also said that he will be given responsibility at the national level.

A: Yes, I said so. He will be given responsibility at the national level.

Q: Should electoral politics be based on principles or strong alliances?

A: Often, when people do not give a clear majority, we need alliances without compromising on basic principles. Ultimately, in a democracy, people decide whether the mandate should be complete or fractured.

Q: The Education Ministry is in conflict with Tamil Nadu on Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan. The Tamil Nadu government has even filed a suit in the Supreme Court.

A: I think the Tamil Nadu government signed an agreement which has not been implemented. However, it is the domain of the Ministry of Education and Dharmendra Pradhan ji is looking after it.

Q: Recently, in a speech, you spoke against the English language...

A: The way they are protesting, I did not say any such thing. I said the importance of regional languages should be increased. And we should make efforts so that by 2047, all Indians speak in regional languages. We are not against any language. Tamil language’s importance should increase; similarly, Assamese, Gujarati and Marathi languages’ importance should be increased.

Q: Will you induct any film star ahead of the elections?

A: The local unit of the party will decide on that.

Q: Who is the best leader in the Tamil Nadu BJP?

A: All leaders are performing their duties well.

Q: Many names have floated for the post of BJP president in the last few months...

A: It has not been decided yet, but it will be decided very soon.

Q: Which is your favourite place in Tamil Nadu, and what is your favourite food?

A: I am fond of sambhar rice, and my favourite place in Tamil Nadu is Rameswaram.

Q: The DMK government alleges that several projects in the State are on hold because of the Centre...

A: Development works, be it roads, highways or other projects, not only strengthen the state but also bring convenience to the people. However, many NHAI projects are being delayed because the DMK government is not providing the required land and is preventing us from initiating government projects there.

Q: DMK often alleges that the BJP and the Modi government are anti-Tamil Nadu and do not respect the Tamil language and culture...

A: The people of Tamil Nadu, the culture of Tamil Nadu, and its rich Sanskriti lives in our hearts. The entire nation is proud of Tamil Nadu’s heritage. And if I speak of Tamil culture, and the work done by the Modi government for its promotion, the facts are all there.

In May 2023, PM Modi installed the historic sceptre Sengol in the new Parliament building, giving Tamil heritage its rightful place. The government organised the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi to celebrate and revive the age-old cultural and spiritual bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. Between 2014 and 2025, Rs 66 crore has been spent on the promotion and preservation of the Tamil language. Traditional Tamil martial art Silambam has been included in the Khelo India initiative. A new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil has been opened with an investment of Rs 24 crore.

PM Modi also established a Tamil Chair at the University of Houston and launched a mission to translate Tirukkural into 190 languages, with 63 translations completed so far. At the United Nations, he highlighted the global relevance of Tamil culture by quoting the ancient Tamil line "Yaadhum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir." The PM also released the complete works of Subramania Bharati, giving due recognition to one of Tamil Nadu’s greatest literary figures.

Q: The Opposition is repeatedly taking credit for the notification of the caste census, claiming that the government is acting under pressure and alleging that the gazette does not include caste information...

A: There was no pressure whatsoever. The Modi government has made significant contributions to inclusive and balanced development, addressing both social and regional dimensions. Most of the marginalised sections belong to the Dalits, backward classes, and minorities, and a larger share of the budget has been allocated to them. No party has been more anti-OBC than the Congress. They tried to suppress the Kalelkar Commission report and did the same with the Mandal Commission. When the recommendations of the Mandal Commission were implemented by a non-Congress government, Rajiv Gandhi delivered the longest speech ever by a Leader of the Opposition — a record that still stands, partly because such leaders are lacking today. Caste data will be part of the census period. If you talk about the caste census, then Modi ji and I have repeatedly stated that it will take place. I am once again confirming that the caste census will be included in the upcoming census. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued three circulars (on April 30, June 4, and June 15) clearly stating that this time, the caste census will be conducted as part of the regular census process. Let me also clarify that the release of a notification signifies intent. There should be no misconception about this. We are committed to conducting the caste census during the upcoming census.

Q: Was the Pahalgam attack an act of desperation by Pakistan?

A: It was a deliberate attempt to sabotage peace in Kashmir, to stop rising tourism and distract Kashmiri youth, who were employed, enjoying prosperity and were distanced from terrorism. The youth in Kashmir realise the evil plan. There were protests in every town in the Valley after the attack on tourists. The Valley had not shown such solidarity with the country before. See, Jammu and Kashmir is no longer what it used to be. After the abrogation of Article 370, the incidents of stone pelting have reduced to 0 in 2024 from 2,654 in 2010; cinema halls have opened after 35 years; Tazia processions have resumed after 30 years. In 2022, 1.88 crore tourists visited J-K, which rose to 2.11 crore the next year. Incidents of violence fell to 2,347 by 67% during 2014-25 from 7,217 during 2004-2014. Deaths of security personnel came down by 42% to 616 from 1,060, and the same in the case of civilians came down by 77% to 402 from 1,769. Investments worth Rs 12,000 crore are taking place. Now, there is no looking back for Jammu and Kashmir. This becomes clear from the fact that in the last one and a half years, not a single youth from the region has joined terrorism.

Q: Border security falls under your jurisdiction. You mentioned that the areas used by infiltrators will be fenced...

A: Bharat today stands tall in its border security by fencing 228 kilometres of the Indo-Pak border, 399 kilometres of the Indo-Bangla border and nine kilometres along the border shared with Myanmar. In the last 10 years, 54.56 acres of land were acquired for border fencing along Myanmar.

Q: Regarding infiltration, you have maintained that our nation is not a Dharamshala...

A: No nation can thrive by serving as a Dharamshala to anyone who enters the border by any means. We are firm on our stand regarding infiltrators.