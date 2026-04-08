Herd of bison injures six people, destroys three houses in midnight rampage

The incident occurred at Garden Mund, a traditional Toda tribal settlement, when a herd of Indian bison surrounded the village late Tuesday night. According to local witnesses, the animals charged into the residential area with loud bellows, and in a freak occurrence, at least two of the heavy bovines climbed onto the roofs of the dwellings, they added.

The structures, primarily made of tiles and wooden planks, collapsed under the weight of the animals, causing the bison to fall directly into the houses.