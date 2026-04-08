Herd of bison injures six people, destroys three houses in midnight rampage

NILGIRIS: A herd of Indian bison have left three houses destroyed and six people injured at a tribal settlement near the Government Botanical Garden in this district, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at Garden Mund, a traditional Toda tribal settlement, when a herd of Indian bison surrounded the village late Tuesday night. According to local witnesses, the animals charged into the residential area with loud bellows, and in a freak occurrence, at least two of the heavy bovines climbed onto the roofs of the dwellings, they added.
The structures, primarily made of tiles and wooden planks, collapsed under the weight of the animals, causing the bison to fall directly into the houses.
The homes of Nithish Kuttan, Surya Kuttan, and Vivek Kuttan were completely demolished in the impact.
Six occupants who were sleeping at the time sustained minor injuries as the roofing material and debris fell upon them, officials further said.
The loud crashing sounds alerted the neighbourhood, and villagers gathered quickly to drive the animals away.
The Indian bison eventually exited the buildings through the front doors and retreated into the nearby forest area.
The six injured persons were immediately rushed to the Ooty Government Headquarters Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
Forest department officials have launched an investigation into the incident and are monitoring the movement of the herd.
The local tribal community has sought assistance from the administration to rebuild their homes following the late-night scare.