Herd of 15 elephants strikes fear, ransacks school in Valparai

COIMBATORE: A large herd of wild elephants ransacked a school in Valparai triggering fear of human-animal conflict among students.

According to the forest department, a 15-member herd of elephants, which migrated from Kerala, has been camping in the estates of Valparai over the last five days. A few among them damaged the Panchayat Union Primary School in Pachamalai Estate on Thursday evening. The pachyderms ransacked bureaus, benches and other valuables kept in the school in search of food.

On receiving information, a team of forest department staff arrived and drove away the wild elephants. However, students and teachers raised fears over movement of elephants as a herd was still spotted in a nearby estate on Friday.

Estate workers were also gripped by fear due to movement of wild elephants near their residential quarters even during the day. They urged the forest department to take prompt measures to ensure wild elephants do not stray into their neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the forest department has urged tourists, who throng Valparai for Deepavali holidays, not to disturb the wild elephants spotted in tea estates along the hill road. They are asked not to take photographs or shout at the herd.