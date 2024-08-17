Helpline number 102 launched to help reduce maternal mortality rate in TN

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian launched the 102 helpline to monitor high-risk pregnancies and provide medical guidance to pregnant women in Tamil Nadu.

The minister said that it would help to bring the maternal mortality rate down further from 45.5 per one lakh live births currently.

The minister said that the maternal mortality rate in Tamil Nadu has significantly decreased from 58 per lakh births to 54 in 2018-2020.

He added that due to the continuous monitoring of pregnant women, and regular check-ups by village health nurses and doctors, the maternal mortality rate will further decrease and efforts are being made to achieve zero maternal mortality.

"There are approximately 9 lakh pregnant women every year in Tamil Nadu. New service has identified 3 lakh pregnant women who are more than 6 months pregnant and will be monitored and provided with necessary medical assistance," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Government already runs the drop off service for pregnant and lactating mothers and attends to the emergency needs through the 102 helpline to provide ambulance services too. More than 10 lakh emergency calls have been attended in the financial year 2023-24 by the state health department.

The 102 emergency service has a fleet of 110 ambulances, equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and trained paramedics.

The service operates 24/7, with a response time of less than 15 minutes in urban areas and less than 30 minutes in rural areas.

He announced that the Tamil Nadu Government plans to expand the service to cover all districts and it will be upgraded with advanced medical equipment and technology to provide better care to patients.

Vacancies being filled by the health department

Health minister announced that Chief minister will hand over appointment orders to 1,474 healthcare staff members including 946 pharmacists, five vocational counsellors 523 other medical staff on August 20, 2024.

Responding to a question on the appointment of deans in medical colleges, he said that there is no vacancy as the senior professor takes over as the incharge upon a dean's retirement.

Currently, 26 medical college dean have been shortlisted, and the process is underway for appointment.