Helmets compulsory for two-wheeler riders in Puducherry; violators to face fine, licence suspension

CHENNAI: Wearing helmet is mandatory for two-wheeler riders in Puducherry from today (January 12). Those who fail to wear the protective gear will be fined Rs 1,000, and repeat offenders will have their driving licences suspended for three months.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Puducherry government had planned to implement the rule from New Year. However, Home Minister A Namassivayam directed authorities to first increase public awareness before full enforcement.

The initiative comes in response to the increasing number of fatalities due to accidents involving people riding without helmets.