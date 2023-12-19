Helicopter deployed; defence personnel begin rescue of stranded train passengers in TN

MADURAI: Defence personnel, by using helicopter have commenced rescue of train passengers stranded in flood-hit southern Tamil Nadu, an official said. At Srivaikuntam railway station, rope and accessories needed to lift people, was lowered from the chopper and a number of passengers, including a boy, were brought inside the helicopter. ''The work has commenced, passengers are being rescued,'' a Southern Railway official said here. Food packets dropped by an IAF chopper have been distributed to passengers by Railway Protection Force personnel.

ALERT - Station Master of Srivaikuntam informs that food packets dropped by choppers are being distributed to passengers by RPF team.



The 15-member NDRF team, which arrived the station 11.15 am, initially rescued four passengers.#TN #Tirunelveli #NellaiRains #Kayalpattinam — DT Next (@dt_next) December 19, 2023

All arrangements are in place including buses to take the passengers to Vanchi Maniyacchi railway station, 38 km away from Srivaikuntam. A special train will be operated to Chennai from Vanchi Maniyachchi station. Approximately, 800 passengers were stranded at Srivaikuntam, near Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur.