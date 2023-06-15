HEIs told to work with CSCs to provide digital services to students

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will be having more than 10,000 Union Government managed common services centers (CSCs) in gram panchayats, which will be operating for digital delivery of government services to the citizens and especially for the students within their vicinity under the Digital India Programme.

UGC secretary Manish R Joshi, in a circular to the vice chancellors of universities and principals of the colleges, has urged the Higher Educational Institutions to utilise the services of CSCs for availing Information and Communication Technology -- ICT services for the students.

“Through their widespread network, these CSCs are also delivering their services in some higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country and providing services like filling in admission forms, certificate uploading and generation, fee payment, download of admit cards and online admission management system,” he said. Pointing out that for integration of the various services being provided by CSCs, the HEIs are requested to contact the CSC in their respective state, Joshi said, “this collaboration enables students to avail several ICT services with ease and assisted mode inside the concerned HEI campus area.”

The UGC official said that all the HEIs should get in touch with the CSC in-charge, with regard to the services.