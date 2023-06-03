HEIs told to promote farm produce

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has urged all higher educational technical institutions to promote consumption of farmer produced products in hostels and in campus and departmental canteens.

AICTE advisor, Mamta R Aganval pointed out how the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SIIAC) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare that works with small and marginal farmers. She urged the 500 colleges in Tamil Nadu offering various technical and engineering courses recognised by AICTE to promote such farmer produce. A circular to the same effect has been sent to all the Vice Chancellors of Universities and Principals of Colleges.