Begin typing your search...

HEIs told to promote farm produce

AICTE advisor, pointed out how the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SIIAC) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Jun 2023 2:08 AM GMT
HEIs told to promote farm produce
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has urged all higher educational technical institutions to promote consumption of farmer produced products in hostels and in campus and departmental canteens.

AICTE advisor, Mamta R Aganval pointed out how the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SIIAC) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare that works with small and marginal farmers. She urged the 500 colleges in Tamil Nadu offering various technical and engineering courses recognised by AICTE to promote such farmer produce. A circular to the same effect has been sent to all the Vice Chancellors of Universities and Principals of Colleges.

TamilnaduAll India Council for Technical EducationAICTEHEIs
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X