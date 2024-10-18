HEIs told to adopt new BBA curriculum

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has instructed all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to adopt the newly developed model curriculum for the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students who joined this year.

AICTE member secretary Rajive Kumar, in his communication to all the vice-chancellors and principals of HEIs, said the council has meticulously developed a model curriculum for BBA with the help of experts from academia and industry. “This curriculum is designed to meet the evolving demands of the business landscape, incorporating both foundational principles and emerging trends across various disciplines within a structured framework,” he added.

Stating that the model curriculum emphasises interdisciplinary learning, experiential methodologies, and industry-relevant projects aimed at nurturing critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and effective communication skills among students, he said, “Additionally, it integrates summer internships to provide practical exposure and ensure alignment with industry requirements to bridge the gap between industry and academia.”

Highlighting that this curriculum has a robust framework and the AICTE encourages flexibility for institutions to tailor to their specific needs, ensuring alignment with regional requirements and evolving industry dynamics, “the curriculum, which is available on the AICTE website will not only enhance the employability skills of the students but also empower them to become catalysts for innovation and entrepreneurial ventures”. He said the new curriculum also includes free Harvard Business Publishing Resources case studies enabling students to understand real-world business scenarios across various areas. “These cases help students learn business concepts effectively”, he said.