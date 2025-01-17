HEIs syllabus to be given broad-based approach in TN

CHENNAI: The curriculum development for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in Tamil Nadu is expected to be further enhanced to ensure transparency and facilitate broad-based education.

Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE), under the Higher Education Department, will promote innovations in curriculum development by restructuring and updating syllabi in universities, colleges, and HEIs.

The TANSCHE's Boards of Studies and subject experts will also decide the equivalence to the courses offered by HEIs in the State for employment in public services and for pursuing higher studies.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the enhancement of the curriculum with a broad-based discussion approach came against the backdrop of recommendations made by the expert committee constituted by the state government recently.

“Accordingly, the panel has recommended that Boards of Study under TANSCHE could publish the discussion papers and solicit opinions from teachers, experts, practitioners, and alumni,” he added.

Stating that it was also recommended that an institutional mechanism could be put in place for the preparation of curriculum statements, benchmarks for each programme, and then the syllabi, he said, “When curriculum is updated and syllabus is revised, the rationale for inclusion and exclusion of curricular topics should be provided besides referred texts available in sufficient numbers to the students.”

He said Science curricula and pedagogy in HEIs are also expected to be redeveloped to make students engage actively in experimentation and theory-building through inquiry-based learning.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has great potential to achieve an ecological and technological transformation, he said, “The arts and social sciences studies in HEIs in the state should be redeveloped to provide such social critique.”

The official said TANSCHE will also devise methods and steps to improve the standard of examinations conducted by the universities and autonomous colleges and suggest necessary reforms.