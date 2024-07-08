HEIs instructed to create awareness about new criminal laws among students, faculty members

CHENNAI: Amid protest across the country by the advocates, the Ministry of Education has instructed all the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to create awareness about the three new criminal laws among the students.



The Union Government has announced that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 will replace British era colonial laws namely the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

In this regard, both University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) were instructed to issue circulars all HEIs, which are currently under its control.

Accordingly, HEIs were instructed to organise seminars, workshops and lecture series on various provisions of three new criminal laws of dissemination among the students, staff and wider communities and a repeat of activities during the next fortnight should be taken by way of reinforcement and as a build-up of the commencement of new Criminal Laws.

Accordingly, all the programmes, which would be organised by the HEIs should highlight the major provisions in the Criminal law to achieve the goal with wider participation of students, faculty members and administration staff of the institution.

In addition, the HEIs were also instructed to upload the details of the activities (photos and videos) conducted in the campus at the centrally based University Activity Monitoring Portal.