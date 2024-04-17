HEIs asked to strictly follow Education Ministry academic schedule for 2024

CHENNAI: As the new academic year will begin soon, all the state-run universities were asked to strictly follow academic schedules released by the Ministry of Education.

Accordingly, every state-run university and its affiliated colleges should ensure that the classes for courses in subjects other than professional courses for the first year students should commence by no later than the first week of August 2024.

A circular, which was issued by the ministry, said that students of second year onwards should commence by no later than the third week of July.

Accordingly, the results for all the courses should be declared by not later than the last week of June.

The circular said that a flexibility of up to two weeks may be allowed for professional courses in commencement of classes for students of second year and later keeping view of the requirement of project work, summer schools and internship.

At the beginning of each academic year, the university should announce its academic calendar, giving the schedules for all its activities during the year.

In addition to the schedules for academic activities like courses and examinations, the calendar shall also include the dates for degree awards.

The circular pointed out that the academic calendar provides complete visibility of the planned events throughout the year for all the stakeholders, including students.

Releasing the calendar in advance ensures that academic activities are conducted as per the plan.

This helps in promoting quality teaching-learning and research, the circular added.