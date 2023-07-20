Heirs can render service for generations: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that heirs could render service to the society for up to five generations.

Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebration of Madras Institution of Technology (MIT), Stalin traced the history of MIT since its inception in 1949 and said that many students of Tamil Nadu have secured education through heirs and the youth force of the state has gained knowledge through heirs.

Appealing to the students not to misconstrue his statement as a political one, Stalin said that the family of C Rajam, founder of MIT, was proof that heirs could render service for several generations if they set their mind in it.

Stalin's defence of 'heirs' comes in the backdrop of the Prime Minister lashing out at the DMK among the opposition parties in 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) at a recent rally in Bhopal.

The CM also announced that a 1,000-seat capacity fully air conditioned auditorium would be built in MIT with the contribution of the state government.