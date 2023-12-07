Hefty fines imposed for violation of dengue SOPs in Madurai city

MADURAI: Dengue prevention and control measures have been intensified by the Corporation authorities in Madurai city, which has a total of hundred wards under five zones. During the anti-dengue drive this monsoon season, fine amounts of Rs 2,18,600 have so far been imposed against many on charges of breeding mosquitoes that cause dengue, sources said on Wednesday.

On field inspection on Tuesday in various wards, fine amounts of Rs 16,200 was imposed, sources said. As many as 530 domestic breeding checkers deployed by the Corporation, were conducting house to house inspections to check and destroy mosquito breeding sources and check for fever cases.

Apart from these, they were also creating awareness among the public on how dengue’s spread and steps required to keep themselves, especially children safe. “Residents have been advised to remove standing water sources around housing area to prevent them from functioning as mosquito breeding grounds,” sources said.