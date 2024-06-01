Hectic Lok Sabha election campaign over, Tamil Nadu leaders go on holiday ahead of results

CHENNAI: After a month-long exhausting political campaign, political leaders of Tamil Nadu appear to have taken a much-needed break from the tropical political heat in the State.

Leaders of Tamil Nadu who sweated it out during the poll campaign have gone on vacation to destinations of their liking and capacity. Chief Minister Stalin who was among the first to leave for a sabbatical preferred a hill retreat in Kodaikanal. Accompanied by his wife, Stalin spent a little less than a week at Kodai before responding to his political calling. His son and State sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who covered maximum miles during a month-long campaign, holidayed with his family in London. An outspoken Stalin junior did not mind even flaunting his overseas tour when he posted photographs of his family tour on his social media pages.

State school education minister and DMK district secretary Mahesh Poyyamozhi is cooling his heels in Scandinavian countries just as the report went for print. Sporting well-tailored colorful suits, an otherwise white veshti and shirt clad minister Mahesh made netizens envy by posting photographs of his meeting education officials/ministers and visiting public libraries in Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

State industries minister T R B Rajaa, an outspoken Twitteratti was another member of the state cabinet who flew overseas when mercury level kept soaring back home in Tamil Nadu. However, Rajaa, unlike some of his cabinet colleagues, had to make good use of the business trip to the US to escape the dog days here. Rajaa's trip to the United States helped the state land the coveted Google Pixel phone production project.

Taking a leaf out of his ally's book, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai also left for London, only he did not just go for a tour. Selvaperunthagai, who posted a photograph and video of his visiting London to support his daughter's education, also took time to train his guns at the BJP.

Offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Westminster Park in the British capital, the TNCC president said that a statue was erected for Gandhi in his centenary in 1968, about 14 years prior to the release of Gandhi movie. "I learnt it during my visit to England. Why didn't Modi learn that?" wondered Selvaperunthagai.