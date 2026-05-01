Heavy winds uproot nearly 3,000 plantain trees in Namakkal and Krishnagiri

Following an extended dry spell, the sudden and unseasonal downpour triggered widespread damage to banana plantations in both districts, resulting in significant losses for farmers.

In Rasipuram in Namakkal, over 1,500 red banana (sevvazhai) plants owned by Sakthivel (59) and his wife Jayalakshmi were uprooted in strong winds. They had leased two acres of land at Mangalapuram and invested around Rs 2.5 lakh in cultivation.