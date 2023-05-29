Heavy winds ravage acres of plantain farms in western districts

COIMBATORE: A farmer S Chandrakumar from Tirupur was hoping for a bumper harvest of ‘nendran’ crop in his six acres of farm. His wish soared, as after a long dry spell, the heavy summer showers, like never before, came at the right time and saved the drying plantain farm. Also, the yield was good and the market for ‘nendran’ in neighbouring Kerala was reasonable.

However, the recent gale blew away not only his expectation, but also brought severe distress to other farmers in the districts across Western region. Lakhs of plantain crop, which would have been ready for harvest in a few weeks from now in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts, were destroyed in the strong gale causing huge loss to farmers.

“Heavy winds destroyed my entire farm with nearly 3,000 plantains of ‘nendran’ crop last week. I couldn’t come to terms yet with the loss, as I spent on the cultivation by borrowing and pledging jewels,” said S Chandrakumar.

Distressed by the unbearable loss, his wife Shanthi (40) developed health complications and was hospitalised. She is now gradually recuperating. Like them, several other farmers are in agony, worried over the means to return their borrowed money. Heavy winds are common phenomenon in these months, but strong gale that struck at frequent intervals were unprecedented.

“The destruction was more in Palladam, Avinashi, Tirupur and to a certain extent in Udumalpet and Madathukulam areas in Tirupur district. The horticulture department has so far assessed the damage in plantain farms to be around 673 acres. The process of awarding compensation to farmers should be expedited by deputing revenue department staff held up with ‘Jamabandhi’ work to evaluate the loss,” said M Shanmugam, ex- panchayat president, Tirupur district.

In Erode, thousands of farmers in Bhavani Sagar, Sathyamangalam, TN Palayam, Anthiyur, Modakurichi, Gopi, Kodiveri and Kalingarayan canal fed areas bore the brunt of destruction in their plantain farms due to the gales.

“In the last few weeks, around 10,000 acres, where mainly varieties like ‘nendran’, ‘sevvalai’, ‘kathali’ and ‘karpooravalli’ raised by farmers have been completely destroyed. On an average there will be 1,000 plantains per acre and it costs Rs 150 to raise each plantain,” said CM Thulasimani, president of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association.

Farmers in Coimbatore also met with similar fate in the rural areas of Sirumugai, Velliangadu, Thekkampatti and Sultanpet. “Almost 40 per cent of plantain farms in Coimbatore were unable to withstand the fury of the strong gale. Such vast damage happened a few years ago during COVID-19 outbreak. This year, the windy season has begun with devastation and we are worried as more days are left for the wind phase to get over,” said S Palanisamy, Coimbatore district president, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association.