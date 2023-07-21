Heavy wind uproots age-old tree, kills 37-year-old woman in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: A woman from Kumbakonam was crushed to death as an uprooted tree fell on her after a heavy wind flow on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, while Divya alias Valli (37), a resident from Saravanapoigai street near Kumbakonam, working in a private hospital in the locality, along with her colleague Shobana (32), from Keezhamanchery went to purchase pooja articles for Aadi Friday celebrations in a two wheeler.

While they were crossing Valayapettai , there was a heavy wind flow and the duo were struggling to move forward and suddenly, an age old gulmohar tree along the roadside got uprooted and fell on the two wheeler crushing rider Valli to death while Shobana sustained injuries.

Soon the onlookers rushed to the spot and rescued Shobana and sent her to the Kumbakonam GH. Kumbakonam Taluk police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Valli.