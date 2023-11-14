Heavy to very rainfall warning issued to several TN dists due to low-pressure

CHENNAI: Since the northeast monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, heavy rain lashed various parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai on Tuesday.



The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued an orange alert for six districts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days due to the low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal. The weather department stated that there is no chance for the system to intensify into a cyclonic storm at present.

Under the influence of upper air circulation Andaman-Nicobar Islands and adjoining areas of Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal. A low- pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 14. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over west central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and later intensify into a deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast in the next 24 hours.

Subsequently, it would recurve northeast wards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on November 17. "On Monday, at least 7 places witnessed very heavy rainfall and 31 places got heavy spells under the influence of a system formed over the Bay of Bengal. The monsoon active spell is likely to continue for the next three days as the low-pressure is expected to strengthen. An orange alert issued for Nagapattinam, Mayiladathurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Villupuram districts of TN as they might receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days, " said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC.

At least 8 districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall such as Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Tiruchy. Some areas in coastal and interior districts will receive mild showers for the next 48 hours. As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, a few places might get moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity.

Another cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka, however there is no forecast regarding the second circulation prevailing over the sea. The official explained that as two systems formed, the current low-pressure might further intensify and the other circulation expected to become weaker.

The department advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. As squally weather with wind speed of 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar is to prevail.

As several areas witnessed intense spells, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Nagapattinam with 17 cm. Followed by Karaikal 14 cm, Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts with 12 cm rainfall each, Chengalpattu and Mayiladathurai recorded 10 cm, as per RMC rainfall data.