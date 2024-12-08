Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in TN; GCC Commissioner, Collectors told to gear up

CHENNAI: Taking note of the low-pressure area in southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean that is likely to come closer to the Tamil Nadu coast on December 11 (Wednesday), bringing with it heavy to very heavy rainfall, the State government instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Collectors of districts that are likely to get affected to gear up the entire machinery and be prepared to tackle any exigency.

In the order, Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Disaster Relief Commissioner Rajesh Lakhoni instructed GCC Commissioner and Collectors of all districts to adhere to the standard operating procedure to handle disasters, deploy the entire district machinery, and take up adequate preparatory measures to deal with any emergency situation. due to the heavy and very heavy rainfall.

The order dated December 7 was issued even as parts of the State are yet to return to full normalcy after being ravaged by the fury of Cyclone Fengal. The storm wreaked havoc in several districts, including Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Cuddalore, dumping unprecedented levels of rainfall - measuring more than 500 mm in just 24 hours - leaving in its wake deaths and widespread destruction.

The alert cited the India Meteorological Department's Sunday bulletin forecasting that the current low-pressure system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours and continue moving west-northwestwards and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts around December 11.

Quoting the IMD's weather report, Rajesh Lakhoni said, “The Delta districts as well as Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 10 (Tuesday), while other districts are likely to experience similar weather conditions from December 11 to 13 (Wednesday to Friday),” he said.

The concerned District Collectors are also requested to report any untoward incidents, if any, immediately to this office, he added.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors during heavy rainfall and avoid travelling to affected areas. The public is also requested to cooperate with the authorities and follow instructions issued by the government.



