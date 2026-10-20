Heavy to very heavy rain likely in 7 TN districts today; Chennai on alert: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in seven districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (October 20), along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, as reported by Daily Thanthi.
According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.
Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph is also likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts.
Other parts of Tamil Nadu may receive moderate rain at a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.
Meanwhile, the weather department said an upper-air cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above sea level over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu coast.
A trough also extends from the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal to the northwest Bay of Bengal at an altitude of 1.5 km to 3.1 km.
On Wednesday (October 21), heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph.
Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Madurai, Dindigul, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts, along with Karaikal.
Other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may receive moderate rain at a few places, with thunderstorms and strong winds.
Chennai and its suburbs are expected to experience partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in some parts of the city.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32-33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range between 25-26 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.