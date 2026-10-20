Heavy to very heavy rain likely in 7 TN districts today; Chennai on alert: RMC

Heavy rain alert for Chennai and 15 Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph is also likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu may receive moderate rain at a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Meanwhile, the weather department said an upper-air cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above sea level over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu coast.

A trough also extends from the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal to the northwest Bay of Bengal at an altitude of 1.5 km to 3.1 km.