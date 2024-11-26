Heavy security in place for Prez Murmu‘s 4-day Tamil Nadu visit

CHENNAI: Heavy police deployment has been arranged for the four-day visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Tamil Nadu, where she will attend various functions.

The President will be in the state from November 27 till November 30 and attend various functions.

The Tamil Nadu Police have announced that more than 1,500 officers will be on duty to provide security to the President during her stay in the state.

A high-level meeting of senior police officers is scheduled at the state police headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday to finalise the security preparations for her visit.

Inspector General of Police (West Zone) T. Senthilkumar is overseeing the security arrangements.

In addition, Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru and Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha will directly supervise the President’s visit to the district.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore on a special aircraft from Delhi on Wednesday morning. From Coimbatore, she will travel to the Nilgiris via an Indian Air Force helicopter.

Trial landings and take-offs were conducted at the helipad in Theetukal on Monday, with another trial planned for the day.

The police have also prepared alternative travel arrangements between Coimbatore and the Nilgiris in case of adverse weather conditions.

The President will stay at Raj Bhavan in Ooty on November 27. She is expected to visit the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Nilgiris, to interact with defence personnel.

During her visit, she will also meet members of the tribal communities.

On November 30, President Murmu will leave for Coimbatore and then proceed to Tiruchi. From Tiruchi, she will travel to the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Tiruvarur to attend the convocation ceremony at the university’s Neelakudi campus, scheduled between 3:10 PM and 4:20 PM.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in the convocation.

The President will confer gold medals on 33 top-ranking students and present degree certificates to 22 doctoral graduates for their significant research contributions.

According to an official release, 614 students will receive degrees on the day, representing diverse achievements across various disciplines.

Among the graduates are 342 women and 272 men. The police remain on alert and have contingency plans in place for the President’s travel and security throughout the visit.