Heavy rains to continue in several parts of TN

CHENNAI: After heavy rainfall experienced in several parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall is expected in various parts of the State.



Until Wednesday evening 08.30 pm, Thiruvallur received the highest amount of 8 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Kanyakumari received 7 cm of rainfall, while various parts of Chennai recorded 3 cm of rainfall. Among other districts, Mayiladathurai, Theni, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and parts of Kanyakumari also received 3 cm of rainfall.

The depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards, has intensified into a deep depression on Wednesday over westcentral Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to further move north-northeastwards.

Heavy rain was experienced at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi on Thursday. Meanwhile, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Toothukudi and Virudhunagar are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Until Saturday, isolated places over Ghat areas of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Pudukottai are also expected to witness heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorm warning along with lightning was issued by Regional Meteorological Centre as thunderstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy and light rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be 30-31 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degree Celsius.