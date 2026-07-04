Heavy rains revive Azhiyar Kavi Falls after three months, tourist entry to resume after repairs

COIMBATORE: Azhiyar Kavi Aruvi, also known as Aliyar Monkey Falls, a popular tourist attraction in Coimbatore, has come back to life following heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats after remaining dry for nearly three months. However, tourists will have to wait a little longer to visit the falls as Forest Department officials have temporarily restricted entry owing to safety concerns.
According to a Maalaimalar report, continuous rainfall since Thursday night in Valparai and surrounding areas, including Sakthi Estate and Kavarkal, has triggered a sudden increase in water flow at the falls, which is located inside the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve on the Aliyar-Valparai Road.
The Azhiyar Kavi Falls had remained dry for the past three months due to poor rainfall in the Western Ghats, forcing authorities to ban tourist access. Following the recent spell of heavy rain, the waterfall is now flowing vigorously once again. The sudden surge in water, however, damaged the safety barriers installed near the falls. Forest Department officials said repair works would be carried out immediately and tourist entry would be permitted only after the damaged infrastructure is restored and the water flow becomes safe for visitors. The sight of the once-dry waterfall gushing with water has brought relief and excitement among tourists and local residents alike.
The southwest monsoon has intensified across the Valparai region, with heavy rain continuing since late Thursday night. The incessant showers have resulted in flooding in several rivers, including Karumalai, Solaiyar Sungam, Vellamalai Tunnel, Nadumalai and Koolangal, leading to a steady rise in the water level of the Solaiyar Dam. Rainfall recorded in the region included 26 mm in Valparai, 51 mm in Chinnakallar, 34 mm in Neerar and 32 mm at the Solaiyar Dam, officials said.
With rivers overflowing due to the heavy inflow, police and Forest Department personnel have tightened safety measures in the region. Police personnel have been deployed near the Koolangal River to prevent tourists from entering the swollen river for bathing. Authorities have also advised visitors not to enter or bathe in any of the rivers in the Valparai region as water levels continue to rise because of the ongoing rains. Unable to step into the river, many tourists were seen taking photographs and selfies from the riverbank while enjoying the scenic view of the rain-fed landscape.