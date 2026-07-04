Heavy rains revive Azhiyar Kavi Falls after three months, tourist entry to resume after repairs

Falls spring back to life after months

The Azhiyar Kavi Falls had remained dry for the past three months due to poor rainfall in the Western Ghats, forcing authorities to ban tourist access. Following the recent spell of heavy rain, the waterfall is now flowing vigorously once again. The sudden surge in water, however, damaged the safety barriers installed near the falls. Forest Department officials said repair works would be carried out immediately and tourist entry would be permitted only after the damaged infrastructure is restored and the water flow becomes safe for visitors. The sight of the once-dry waterfall gushing with water has brought relief and excitement among tourists and local residents alike.