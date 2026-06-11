Heavy rains predicted in over 15 districts in Tamil Nadu from June 11

A latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Thursday said that heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is expected to occur at Western Ghats areas of Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai,Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Theni, Dindigul, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts.

The report further said that due to heavy rain, there would be a gradual fall in maximum temperature from June 11 to 14 over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.