Amidst the scorching heat in Tamil Nadu for the past week, it has now started raining due to the onset of the south-west monsoon.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jun 2024 9:37 AM GMT
Heavy rains predicted for 17 districts of Tamil Nadu on June 2: Weather dept
Representative image

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre announced on Sunday that 17 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain today.

17 districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, and Vellore, are likely to receive heavy rain.

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a chance of rain for a few more days.

