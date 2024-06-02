Heavy rains likely to hit these 14 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours

CHENNAI: The heatwave that has been affecting Tamil Nadu for the past one week is likely to subside in the coming days, as there are chances of heavy rain in 14 districts on June 2 due to low-level atmospheric circulation over southern Tamil Nadu, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

These areas include the Nilgiris, hill arras of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Perambalur.

Additionally, moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The onset of the southwest monsoon has brought rainfall to the region, and the weather department has indicated that there is a chance of rain for the next few days.

For June 3 and June 4, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Thanks to the rain, the maximum temperature is likely to decrease by 2 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring districts until June 5, said RMC.

In many places, temperatures are expected to be near-normal, while in some areas, they may be slightly higher than normal. This indicates that the heatwave in Tamil Nadu will start to diminish in the coming days, said the weather department.