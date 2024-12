Heavy rains likely in these districts in TN on 16.12.2024: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecasted heavy rainfall in six districts in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Accordingly, several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, and Pudukkottai will receive heavy rainfall on Monday.

With heavy rains forecasted on December 18, an orange alert has been issued to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai districts on December 17.