Heavy rains lash western districts in TN; tree falls blocks roads in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Even as rains lashed out widely in western districts, the downpour led to tree falls on the ghat road resulting in traffic disruptions in the Nilgiris.

Tree falls were reported in Vandicholai near Coonoor and Ketti causing traffic blocks for more than an hour. Officials of the highways department and fire service personnel were on their toes axing and removing the fallen branches of the tree to restore traffic.

On the road to Halakkarai near Coonoor, huge boulders rolled down blocking the ghat stretch.

The state highways department cleared them by deploying machinery.

Also, heavy rains continued to lash several districts in Western Tamil Nadu causing inundation of roads. In Salem, rains poured for over two hours at noon, causing flooding on Four Road, Brindavan Road, Saradha College Road, Asthampatty and Annathanapatti. Vehicle movement was hit for a while on roads in Sivathapuram, Shankar Nagar, and Tamil Sangam due to water stagnation.

Schools in Krishnagiri and Coimbatore were declared a half-day holiday by respective district collectors anticipating heavy rains.

After days of downpour, the rains eased a bit in Coimbatore on Tuesday. But the sky remained cloudy all through the day and some outer parts of the district received mild showers. The students in Valparai urged the district administration authorities to make holiday announcements in advance to plan accordingly.

“Many students in faraway places and in estates have to take the bus by 6 am to reach the school on time. So many times, if the holiday announcement is made in the morning hours, it becomes difficult for us,” claimed students.

Normal life of people was also affected in other neighbouring districts of Namakkal, Erode, and Dharmapuri due to rains.