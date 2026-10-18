Heavy rains lash Chennai, northeast monsoon gets active in TN

Several parts of the city witnessed heavy rains on Saturday night, leaving many localities inundated and causing traffic disruptions.

North Chennai bore the initial brunt, recording between 6 cm and 10 cm of rainfall in less than an hour.

Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district received the maximum rainfall of 15 cm during the last 24 hours, ending at 5.30 pm on Saturday, followed by a 12 cm downpour at Manalurpet in Kallakurichi during the same period.