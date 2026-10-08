Heavy rains inundate Thoothukudi's salt pans; livelihoods of over 25,000 workers hit

CHENNAI: After reeling under intense heat in recent days, Thoothukudi district received rainfall from midnight on Wednesday (October 7) until Thursday (October 8) morning, bringing relief from the scorching weather, according to a Maalaimalar report.
However, the rain has affected salt production in the coastal areas, with several salt pans getting submerged.
The district had been witnessing high temperatures, while the lack of adequate rainfall had also caused local ponds to dry up.
Farmers had staged protests demanding the full release of Thamirabarani water from the Papanasam Dam for agricultural activities.
Farmers had hoped the rainfall would benefit banana cultivation spread across around 2,000 acres in the district. However, the rain was only light in the agricultural areas and provided limited relief to farmers.
In contrast, heavy showers in the coastal areas resulted in salt pans being inundated. The disruption has brought salt production to a halt and affected the livelihood of more than 25,000 workers dependent on the industry.
Salt producers said it could take around a month for production to resume in areas such as Pazhayakayal and Pulla Veli, as the inundated pans would need to dry out.
Production at Mullakkadu, located near the Thoothukudi port, could resume within a week if there is no further rainfall, producers said.
The district recorded 12 mm each at Kayalpattinam and Vaippar, 7 mm at Keela Arasaradi, 5.520 mm in Thoothukudi, 5 mm at Tiruchendur, 4 mm at Kulasekarapattinam and Ottapidaram, 1.10 mm at Srivaikuntam and 1 mm at Maniachi.